AIADMK, DMK, TVK to face key bypoll test on Sep 9

CHENNAI: With the filing of nominations for Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies set to commence on Wednesday, the bypolls are shaping up to be a significant trial of political dominance for the three major political parties. In the 2026 Assembly election, the AIADMK won in both constituencies, while the ruling TVK and principal opposition DMK each finished second in one constituency and third in another.

For the AIADMK, a defeat in the two constituencies, especially if the party failed to finish second, could hurt the morale of its cadre, who are unhappy with the resignation of two of its elected members — Maragatham Kumaravel (Madurantakam) and Sathyabama (Dharapuram) — and their crossing the floor to the TVK.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, while addressing the media outside the Assembly on Tuesday, expressed confidence that his party would retain both seats. According to party sources, the Dravidian major has invited applications from ticket aspirants between September 8 and 10. Senior leaders of the party met BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran in Kamalalayam on Tuesday and submitted a letter seeking the saffron party’s support.

Sources said the BJP would convey its decision after a discussion with the high command in New Delhi. KP Munusamy said the AIADMK would meet the leaders of the other alliance partners one by one to seek their support.