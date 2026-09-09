CAG flags gaps as thousands of SC, ST students miss scholarships

CHENNAI: A large number of eligible SC and ST students may have been left out of centrally-sponsored scholarship schemes, while weak verification and monitoring led to duplicate payments, questionable sanctions and delays, a CAG audit has found.

The audit of the Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarship schemes found that among SC students, the proportion of eligible beneficiaries not covered under the Pre-Matric scheme ranged from 21% to 52% between 2019-20 and 2022-23 in the areas examined. Under Post-Matric, the non-coverage ranged from 20% to 29%. For ST students, the corresponding figures were 35%-55% and 30%-42%.

The Pre-Matric scheme covers SC students in classes 9 and 10 to check dropouts, while the Post-Matric scheme provides financial assistance to SC students pursuing education beyond Class 10, particularly those from poorer households.

The audit also found that an average 46% of schools in the eight sampled districts did not avail the Pre-Matric scheme between 2019-20 and 2021-22. For the Post-Matric scheme, the figure was 39%.

As many as 2,901 students who received SC/ST scholarships under the two schemes between 2017-18 and 2021-22 either dropped out or were excluded from the schemes the following year. The audit also detected duplicate payments, with around 160 SC beneficiaries receiving the State share twice and course fees being credited twice for 253 ST beneficiaries.