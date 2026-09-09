Clean air survey: Tiruchy ranks first among TN cities

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy city ranked first in Tamil Nadu in the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2026, results of which were released on Monday by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The city is placed at the 12th position in the country among cities with population of over 10 lakh, with a score of 183 out of 200. Chennai (147.7) and Madurai (132.1) are far behind at the 35th and 39th spots respectively. The state ranking, however, is a spot less than last year’s 9th position.

Across India, Lucknow is at the top with 198 points, followed by Indore (197) and Jabalpur (195). Thoothukudi secured 35th rank in the smaller cities category (below 3 lakh population) with a score of 142.2.

The survey was done by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) covering 131 cities under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

The ranking is based on key parameters such as reduction in particulate matter (PM10), road dust control, waste management, monitoring infrastructure, public awareness, and institutional capacity.

A senior official from district administration attributed the Swacch rank ti interventions such as improved waste segregation and door-to-door collection, mechanised road sweeping, among others.

The city also enforced stricter control on open waste burning, he said. Expansion of green spaces and stronger community participation further supported the government’s clean air initiatives, bringing down PM10 level from 88 in 2017-18 to 53 in 2025-26.