Crime file: Four-year-old boy comes under stray dog attack in TN

TIRUVALLUR: A four-year-old boy sustained injuries to his face and neck after a stray dog attacked him near his house at Panapakkam near Uthukottai in the district on Tuesday. Sources said his condition is stable.
The victim was identified as Nishanth, son of Kumar and Divya, daily-wage labourers. Nishanth, a UKG student at a private school in Latchivakkam, was playing near his house when the stray dog attacked him. Hearing his screams, neighbours rescued the boy and took him to Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.
Sources said the dog did not show signs of rabies.
80-YEAR-OLD SEXUALLY ASSAULTS DISABLED GRANDCHILD
Krishnagiri: An 80-year-old man near Denkanikottai was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his 13-year-old intellectually-disabled granddaughter on Tuesday. The girl, who was facing health issues, was taken to the Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital on Monday. There, it was found that she was eight weeks pregnant. Her parents suspected the grandfather as he allegedly tried to sexually assault the child two years ago, the police said.
DEATH DUE TO DRUNKEN DRIVING: MAN GETS 1-YR RI
Chennai: A magistrate court in Egmore on Monday sentenced a man to one-year RI and imposed a fine of Rs 16,000 for causing the death of an autorickshaw driver in a drunk driving accident in 2020. The convict, Kishore (41), knocked down Raja (45) who was standing beside his parked autorickshaw on Anna Salai while riding his two-wheeler under the influence of alcohol, sources said.
MAN POSING AS HOSP STAFF CONS WOMAN OF JEWELLERY
Chennai: An unidentified man posing as a hospital staff allegedly stole five sovereigns of gold jewellery from a woman at Tiruvallur MCH for a scan on Tuesday. The victim, Poongodi (70) of Thiruninravur, was waiting at the scan room, when the man came and told her that jewellery was not permitted during the scan. Believing him, she removed the ornaments and gave it to him for safekeeping, but he left with them later. Probe is on.