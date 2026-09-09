Dharapuram gears up for first bye-election since 1967

TIRUPPUR: The Dharapuram constituency, a reserved seat in TN since 1967, is set to face its first bye-election on October 6. This constituency, long dominated by Dravidian majors DMK and AIADMK, remained with them even in the 2026 Assembly election. Although TVK won 108 constituencies across the state and came to power, it could secure only third place in Dharapuram.

P Sathyabama, who won on an AIADMK seat, has sought an opportunity again here after joining the TVK. During the 2026 Assembly election, a fierce contest unfolded between the AIADMK and the DMK here, and both parties had given opportunities to new faces.

Earlier, during the 2021 election, DMK former minister Kayalvizhi N Selvaraj defeated BJP’s Union Minister of State L Murugan in this constituency. In 2026, the DMK gave the opportunity to T Indrani in Dharapuram constituency, while Sathyabama contested on behalf of the AIADMK. Gowri Chitra contested on a TVK ticket, while Divya was from NTK, and five others were independent candidates.

Sathyabhama won the election, securing 81,100 votes, while Indrani secured the second place with 64,373 votes. TVK's Gowri Chitra secured the third spot with 46,438 votes. Later, Sathyabhama voted in support of the TVK during the floor test in the Assembly and subsequently resigned from her MLA post and joined the TVK.

Against this backdrop, the constituency is set to face its first bye-election on October 6. Sathyabhama is currently the Dharapuram district secretary of TVK. Party sources indicate that Sathyabhama is seeking an opportunity again, adding that if the opportunity does not come her way, she is keen on securing it for her son or daughter-in-law.