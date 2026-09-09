Ex-min Velu faces privilege motion over Rs 2,000 crore ‘liability’

CHENNAI: PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Tuesday moved a privilege motion against former PWD and Highways Minister EV Velu (DMK), alleging he had sanctioned 80 highway projects worth Rs 2,000 crore without allocating funds, thereby creating a committed liability against future budgets without the Assembly’s approval.

Arjuna said during Velu’s tenure as minister from 2021 to 2026, he accorded prior administrative approval for 80 projects under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme (CRIDP), a major state-funded road development scheme. A G.O. to this effect was issued on January 14 this year, permitting works worth Rs 2,000 crore.

However, no fund was allocated for the projects when tenders were invited and work orders issued for all 80 projects during the 2025-26 financial year. The government had said the Rs 2,000 crore expenditure would be adjusted against the overall allocation for the scheme in 2026-27.

Arjuna pointed out the 2026-27 interim demands for grants had not been voted by the Assembly and the Appropriation Act had not been passed when the liabilities were created. He alleged Velu had thus created a committed liability of Rs 2,000 crore against a future budgetary provision.