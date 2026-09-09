Health dept joint director, three staff face disciplinary action in TN

TENKASI: The Director of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) has initiated disciplinary action against four health officials, including the Joint Director of Health Services, Tenkasi, over alleged irregularities in the filling of around six cook and laundry assistant posts in government hospitals of the district in 2023. Notices were issued by DMS Dr A Rajmohan to JD Dr P Premalatha, office superintendents R Meena and M Loganayahi and Assistant G Nithya, seeking their explanations.

The notices were issued under the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules based on inquiries conducted by the JD, Tirunelveli, and Additional DMS. The charges included violation of the communal rotation and ignoring the advice of the Employment Department.