Idol smuggling: Madurai Bench of the Madras HC permits Kapoor to fly back to Germany

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras HC permitted a septuagenarian American antique dealer and smuggler, Subash Chandra Kapoor, to return to Germany nearly 14 years after his extradition from the country over an idol theft case registered by Udayarpalayam police of Ariyalur for the theft of 19 idols worth Rs 94 crore in 2008.

A bench of justices, A D Jagadish Chandira and N Gunasekaran passed the order on Tuesday on a Habeas Corpus Petition (HCP) filed by him alleging that he has been illegally detained in Tiruchy Central prison since 2023, even though he completed serving the sentence imposed on him in the above case.

Kapoor was arrested by the German government based on a Red Corner notice issued against him in 2011. He was later extradited to India for the above case on July 13, 2012, and has been in judicial custody since.