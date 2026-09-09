Madurai corporation recovers 15% of pending Rs 24.38 cr commercial property tax dues

MADURAI: The Madurai corporation has recovered more than Rs 4 crore, about 15% of the Rs 24.38 crore commercial property tax arrears pending across the city since 2019 (period differs on each cases), as it intensifies action against defaulters in all 100 wards, including issuing notices that could eventually lead to property takeover and auction.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior corporation official, on condition of anonymity, said the civic body has a total commercial property tax demand of Rs 24.38 crore pending. Of this, the corporation has so far recovered more than Rs 4 crore, accounting for around 15% of the outstanding amount.

“Special attention is being given to long-pending property tax arrears. Notices are being issued in a phased manner, and property owners are being given sufficient opportunity to clear their dues before further action is initiated. Many cases have also been addressed after legal procedures,” the official said.

As part of the intensified recovery drive launched over the past month, the corporation issued Form 4 notices to around 296 property owners. The notice serves as an intimation to property owners about the pending tax amount and calls upon them to clear the dues.

If the dues remain unpaid even after the subsequent proceedings, the corporation will issue a Form 7 notice, the final stage of the recovery process. Officials said property owners would be given 15 days from the date of issuance of the Form 7 notice to clear the arrears. So far, around 30 property owners have been issued Form 5 notices.