New camera traps to help Gudalur foresters track man-eater using mobile phone

NILGIRIS: The installation of GSM-based camera traps at strategic locations, including near cages, across O-Valley Forest Range has now allowed forest department officials to monitor the movement of the suspected ‘man-eater’ tiger using their mobile phones.

The GSM cameras enable officials to check remotely whether the tiger's movement has been captured, eliminating the need for forest staff to visit each location individually to retrieve footage.

According to Gudalur Forest Division District Forest Officer (DFO) P Devaraj, the cameras are connected to an application that allows senior officials to monitor animal movement in real time.

"A SIM card has been installed in each camera, and can be accessed by myself, the assistant conservator of forests (ACF) and the range officer in real time through an app on our mobile phones.

Once the animal's movement is detected, the information will be immediately shared with the field staff. If the situation is suitable, the animal will be tranquilised and captured," he said.

The department has installed 15 GSM-based cameras at locations where mobile network connectivity is available. The cameras were installed about a week ago. However, the suspected male tiger has not been captured by any of the GSM cameras so far, though the movement of a few other big cats has been recorded, the official said.

Devaraj said the initiative is believed to be the first of its kind in Tamil Nadu. "A similar system is being used in Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra to monitor tiger movement. We are implementing this system in the O-Valley Forest Range of Gudalur Forest Division for the first time in the state," he said.