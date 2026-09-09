TN CM Vijay justifying Emergency by making MISA gesture, says CPM

VILLUPURAM: Condemning Chief Minister C Jospeph Vijay’s gesture mocking at DMK president MK Stalin’s arrest under Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA), CPM politburo member K Balakrishnan on Tuesday said by making the gesture, the TVK chief is indirectly justifying the attacks carried out by the “authoritarian government” during the time of Emergency.

Speaking to reporters in Tindivanam, Balakrishnan said, “If he is like this in the Assembly, how will his MLAs be? Even his body language is not appropriate. Once the discussion on the police department is completed, what is the need to raise allegations of this corruption and that corruption? Is the Assembly a public meeting?”.

He further said, “If you have evidence of corruption, what is the use of stating it in the Assembly? You have the police and the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption. File case, conduct investigation and get the perpetrators punished.”

Balakrishnan said cases registered by the ED cannot be considered true. Referring to former minister V Senthil Balaji, he said, “There are several corruption cases against Balaji. Everyone knows this. There is no need for the ED to tell us about it. What is the need for the chief minister to read it out?” On the Emergency, Balakrishnan said it was a period when an authoritarian government was in power and people were arrested under MISA and detained without prior notice.