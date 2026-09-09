TN CM Vijay orders depts to gear up for northeast monsoon

Vijay also directed all districts to hold coordination meetings involving officials from various departments. In Chennai, the GCC, Chennai Metro Water, police, fire and rescue services, health, fisheries, Tangedco and Chennai Metro Rail should work in tandem, he said.

The CM asked officials to remove water hyacinth from water bodies and desilt canals to facilitate quick discharge of rainwater. The electricity department was directed to repair weak power poles and damaged wires. Officials were asked to inspect locations that witnessed waterlogging in previous years and take preventive measures.

Boats should be stationed for evacuating people from low-lying areas, while community halls and schools should be readied as relief centres. Community kitchens should also be prepared to provide food.

Chief Secretary M Saikumar, ministers and senior officials were present.