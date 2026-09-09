TN CM Vijay orders depts to gear up for northeast monsoon

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness of various departments for the northeast monsoon and directed officials to complete all pending works before the rains begin.
At a meeting at the secretariat, Vijay reviewed precautionary measures in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai districts. He directed ministers and senior IAS officers overseeing monsoon works in all zones of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to inspect flood-prone areas at least twice a week, identify gaps and ensure corrective works are completed.
Vijay also directed all districts to hold coordination meetings involving officials from various departments. In Chennai, the GCC, Chennai Metro Water, police, fire and rescue services, health, fisheries, Tangedco and Chennai Metro Rail should work in tandem, he said.
The CM asked officials to remove water hyacinth from water bodies and desilt canals to facilitate quick discharge of rainwater. The electricity department was directed to repair weak power poles and damaged wires. Officials were asked to inspect locations that witnessed waterlogging in previous years and take preventive measures.
Boats should be stationed for evacuating people from low-lying areas, while community halls and schools should be readied as relief centres. Community kitchens should also be prepared to provide food.
Chief Secretary M Saikumar, ministers and senior officials were present.