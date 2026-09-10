Auto unions plan stir to press for immediate fare revision

CHENNAI: The Federation of Auto-Rickshaw Trade Unions will stage a protest near Rajarathinam Stadium, Egmore, on September 19, demanding immediate revision of autorickshaw fares, unchanged since 2013.

The unions said they were disappointed with Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban’s Assembly response that an announcement would be made soon. They claimed five lakh drivers across Tamil Nadu were affected.

Unions have sought a minimum fare of Rs 60 for 1.5 km and Rs 30 for every additional km, besides waiting and night charges.

A transport official said the fare revision would follow the committee’s recommendations.