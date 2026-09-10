Centre approves three rail projects worth Rs 6,000 crore in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, approved three major railway projects in Tamil Nadu involving a total route length of 383 km at an estimated cost of Rs 6,126 crore.
The projects include the construction of the third and fourth railway lines between Arakkonam and Renigunta (77 kms), doubling of the 147-km Hosur-Omalur section, and doubling of the 159-km Salem-Karur-Dindigul route.
Briefing reporters on the Cabinet decisions in New Delhi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Arakkonam-Renigunta third and fourth line project forms part of the Mumbai-Chennai high-density railway network.
The proposed additional lines are expected to have the capacity to carry 7.21 million tonnes of freight annually. According to official documents, the 77-km project will be implemented at a cost of Rs 1,936 crore and involves the construction of 12 major bridges and 221 minor bridges. The project is expected to be completed within three years.
The route is important for connecting the Kudgi and Rayalaseema power plants with Ennore and is also crucial for the transportation of automobiles to various parts of the country.
It will improve connectivity to key economic centres, including SIDCO Tiruvallur, SIPCOT Ranipet and cement industries in and around Arakkonam. The project is estimated to result in annual logistics cost savings of around Rs 110 crore.
The 147-km Hosur-Omalur doubling project will be implemented at a cost of Rs 1,948 crore. The project includes the construction of 20 major bridges and 359 minor bridges and is expected to be completed within four years.
The doubling of the section is expected to improve connectivity to the Dharmapuri region and reduce travel time for trains heading towards southern destinations, including Kanniyakumari and Rameswaram. The route is expected to carry an additional 8.95 million tonnes of freight annually, resulting in estimated logistics savings of Rs 263.13 crore.
The doubling of the 159-km Salem-Karur-Dindigul railway section has been approved at an estimated cost of Rs 2,242 crore. The project involves the construction of 18 major bridges and 241 minor bridges and is planned to be completed within three years.
The project is expected to strengthen freight transportation for MSME clusters and major industrial centres, including Salem Steel and cement hubs in Salem and Karur. It will also improve connectivity between the northwestern hinterland of Tamil Nadu and the ports of Karaikal and Thoothukudi. The section is estimated to carry 6.87 million tonnes of freight annually and generate logistics savings of around Rs 219 crore.