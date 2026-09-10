Centre approves three rail projects worth Rs 6,000 crore in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, approved three major railway projects in Tamil Nadu involving a total route length of 383 km at an estimated cost of Rs 6,126 crore.

The projects include the construction of the third and fourth railway lines between Arakkonam and Renigunta (77 kms), doubling of the 147-km Hosur-Omalur section, and doubling of the 159-km Salem-Karur-Dindigul route.

Briefing reporters on the Cabinet decisions in New Delhi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Arakkonam-Renigunta third and fourth line project forms part of the Mumbai-Chennai high-density railway network.

The proposed additional lines are expected to have the capacity to carry 7.21 million tonnes of freight annually. According to official documents, the 77-km project will be implemented at a cost of Rs 1,936 crore and involves the construction of 12 major bridges and 221 minor bridges. The project is expected to be completed within three years.

The route is important for connecting the Kudgi and Rayalaseema power plants with Ennore and is also crucial for the transportation of automobiles to various parts of the country.

It will improve connectivity to key economic centres, including SIDCO Tiruvallur, SIPCOT Ranipet and cement industries in and around Arakkonam. The project is estimated to result in annual logistics cost savings of around Rs 110 crore.