CM Trophy Games begin in four northern districts, 14-day competitions mark event

VELLORE: The Chief Minister’s Trophy Games 2026 were inaugurated in Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai and Ranipet districts on Wednesday, with more than two lakh participants registering for the 14-day sporting competition.

Minister for Handlooms, Textiles and Khadi M Vijay Balaji inaugurated the competition at the Katpadi Sports Complex in Vellore. The games are being conducted in five categories — school, college, persons with disabilities, government employees and the general public — in men’s and women’s categories.

Those securing first place at the district level will qualify for the state-level competitions, while state-level winners will be considered for inclusion in state teams. The government also provides three per cent reservation in jobs for sportspersons who win medals at the national level.

Addressing the gathering, Vijay Balaji said the real victory lay in participating and giving one’s best. He urged students to aim for national and international competitions. “One day, you should become national and international athletes from Vellore,” he said.