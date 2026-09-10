Consumers claim overcharging at bars attached to Tasmac outlets

CHENNAI: At a time when the state government is acting tough on overcharging at Tasmac liquor outlets, the consumers said the practice of levying money above the maximum retail price exists at bars attached to outlets.

Several consumers told TNIE a 650-ml beer bottle carrying an MRP of Rs 170 is being charged Rs 200 at some bars, raising questions over how the additional amount is being collected when liquor is supposed to be sold only through the adjoining Tasmac retail outlet.

TNIE visited outlets and attached bars in Taramani, Velachery, Madipakkam, Medavakkam and Pallikaranai, where consumers complained not only of higher charges for liquor but also inflated prices for snacks and bottled water.

“This has been happening for a long time even though Tasmac has a monopoly over retail liquor sales in the state,” said R Ramesh (38), a consumer at Pallikaranai.

He said the TVK government had promised action against overcharging after coming to power, and the issue of employees collecting `10 above MRP at Tasmac shops had also come up during the ongoing Assembly session.

“But nobody seems to be talking about what is being collected at the attached bars. If a bottle priced Rs 170 is given for Rs 200, consumers should be told under what rule the extra amount is being charged,” he said.

Under the existing arrangement, operators of bars attached to Tasmac outlets are permitted to provide facilities for consumption and sell items such as snacks and water, while liquor has to be purchased from the Tasmac retail shop. Consumers said this distinction is often blurred in practice, leaving them with little clarity over who collects the excess amount.

K Vignesh (30), another consumer, said enforcement should not stop with action against sales staff. Tasmac has several levels of supervisory officials, including district and regional officers, and repeated violations should also invite scrutiny of those responsible for inspections, he said.

A senior Tasmac official told TNIE the government has issued draft rules governing bars and was preparing to float fresh tenders for bar licences. “Once the new rules are finalised and implemented, steps will be taken to curb malpractices in bars,” the official said.