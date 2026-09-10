Delay in inquiry deprives aid to kin of 16-year-old electrocution victim

MADURAI: Six months have passed since a 16-year old girl died due to electrocution at Kodikulam in Usilampatti, but officials of the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) have not completed their investigation, which has deprived the family of compensation.

On January 5, the girl Ananya went to the terrace to dry clothes, and came into contact with a sagging high tension power line that passed close to the house and died.

Her father Arumugam told TNIE that he had complained about the sagging power line, but no action was taken, Further, he said TNPDCL collected copy of the FIR, Ananya’s Aadhaar, ect, a day after she died, but were yet to complete their inquiry. Sources said victims of electrocution are eligible to receive compensation of Rs 5 lakh.

Arumugam told TNIE “Even when we were constructing the house in 2022, I noticed the HT line passing just six feet away from the terrace. I informed EB officials, but they didn’t rectify it.