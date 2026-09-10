Denied medical aid, Irular mom & baby die in shed during obstructed labour

CHENNAI: A 44-year-old pregnant Irular woman and her newborn baby — whose gender is yet to be identified — died while in labour at a tarpaulin shed in Vellaicate village in Kancheepuram district on Tuesday, with her family alleging she was denied medical care and forced to work under bonded-labour like conditions.
The deceased, Thenmozhi, and her family are natives of Singadivakkam Irular Colony. According to a complaint submitted by her husband Anand (45) to the Kancheepuram superintendent of police, the couple, their 16-year-old son Gopi, 19-year-old daughter Kavya, her husband Muthu had been working as woodcutters for Arumugam for six months.
Anand said he had received an advance of Rs 20,000 and they were staying in a tarpaulin shed provided by Arumugam while working to repay the amount. He alleged his family had been kept as bonded labourers and Arumugam assaulted him when he sought money to buy rice for his pregnant wife.
The victim’s husband further alleged he had sought permission from Arumugam a few weeks earlier to take Thenmozhi to a hospital for a check-up. Arumugam allegedly told him they could go only after completing their work. He also alleged when he complained about her stomach pain a few days ago, Arumugam told him to give her a tablet for her pain.
According to the complaint, Anand and others left for work around 7 am on Tuesday, while Thenmozhi stayed back due to her full term pregnancy. He returned around 1 pm and found her complaining of stomach pain. After applying castor oil, he returned to work around 2 pm, he said.
Around 2.30 pm, Anand returned to fetch water and found Thenmozhi in severe labour pain. She soon lost consciousness and stopped breathing, he alleged.
He repeatedly tried to contact Arumugam, who eventually responded and summoned a 108 ambulance, which reached in a few minutes.
Thenmozhi died before the ambulance arrived, the complaint said. Sources said she had partially delivered the baby, which also died. The ambulance personnel who reached the spot declared her dead.
Anand alleged Arumugam later gave him Rs 2,000 and arranged for the body to be taken to Singadivakkam. The incident came to light after Anand sought help from villagers in the neighbouring area, following which the police were informed. The body was shifted to Chengalpattu Government Medical Hospital for postmortem the same evening.
Police officials said the postmortem was not performed till Wednesday since the relatives refused consent as they want Arumugam to be arrested first.
The police said a case under Section 194 of the BNSS had been registered and the circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated.
The bonded labour complaint has been forwarded to the sub collector for inquiry. Labour department officials conducted inquiries till late on Wednesday, and based on their report a decision would be taken to include relevant sections, a senior police officer said.
A senior health official told TNIE PHCs and village health nurses are available in Singadivakkam and Vellaicate and that regular screenings are conducted among the Irular community.
“Due to her age, we could not have known about her pregnancy unless she voluntarily informed us,” the official said. Sources said more health camps would be conducted in vulnerable pockets.
A senior revenue official said, “We are investigating all aspects, including the bonded labour angle. Nothing has been ascertained so far. Action will be taken after the inquiry,” the official said. A district administration official added that that an inquiry had been initiated and action would be taken as per procedure.
Meanwhile, members of the Makkal Mandram Movement staged a protest outside the Ponnerikarai police station on Wednesday, with over 300 people demanding action regarding the death.
Postmortem not yet performed
The police officials said the postmortem was not performed till Wednesday since the relatives refused consent as they want Arumugam to be arrested first