Denied medical aid, Irular mom & baby die in shed during obstructed labour

CHENNAI: A 44-year-old pregnant Irular woman and her newborn baby — whose gender is yet to be identified — died while in labour at a tarpaulin shed in Vellaicate village in Kancheepuram district on Tuesday, with her family alleging she was denied medical care and forced to work under bonded-labour like conditions.

The deceased, Thenmozhi, and her family are natives of Singadivakkam Irular Colony. According to a complaint submitted by her husband Anand (45) to the Kancheepuram superintendent of police, the couple, their 16-year-old son Gopi, 19-year-old daughter Kavya, her husband Muthu had been working as woodcutters for Arumugam for six months.

Anand said he had received an advance of Rs 20,000 and they were staying in a tarpaulin shed provided by Arumugam while working to repay the amount. He alleged his family had been kept as bonded labourers and Arumugam assaulted him when he sought money to buy rice for his pregnant wife.

The victim’s husband further alleged he had sought permission from Arumugam a few weeks earlier to take Thenmozhi to a hospital for a check-up. Arumugam allegedly told him they could go only after completing their work. He also alleged when he complained about her stomach pain a few days ago, Arumugam told him to give her a tablet for her pain.

According to the complaint, Anand and others left for work around 7 am on Tuesday, while Thenmozhi stayed back due to her full term pregnancy. He returned around 1 pm and found her complaining of stomach pain. After applying castor oil, he returned to work around 2 pm, he said.