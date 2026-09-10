DMK first off mark, names candidates for bypolls

CHENNAI: The opposition DMK on Wednesday announced its candidates for the bypolls to Maduranthakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC) Assembly seats.

Advocate I Paranthamen, joint secretary of the DMK legal wing and a former MLA, will contest from the Madurantakam constituency, while advocate S Suganya, who hails from a long-standing Dravidian family, has been fielded from Dharapuram. K Sethu Selvam will be the party candidate for the bypoll to Thattanchavady seat in Puducherry.

Speaking to reporters at Anna Arivalayam, Paranthamen said the party was confident of winning both seats. “Both constituencies may not have been DMK’s strongholds, but after October 6, they will become DMK’s forts.”

Paranthamen completed his law degree at the Dr Ambedkar Government Law College in Chennai and began his career as an advocate in the Madras High Court. Drawn to the DMK’s ideology, he became active in the party’s legal wing. He contested the 2021 Assembly election from the reserved Egmore constituency in Chennai and was elected as an MLA for the first time.