ECI recognises TVK as state party, reserves ‘whistle’ symbol

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has recognised Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) as a state party in Tamil Nadu and reserved the ‘whistle’ as its election symbol here on Wednesday.

The recognition comes after the party’s performance in the Assembly election, winning 108 of the 234 seats in the State. This marks a significant milestone for the actor-turned-politician Vijay-led TVK party.

In a communication dated September 9, the ECI said it had reviewed TVK’s performance in the 2026 Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly elections and found that the party had fulfilled the conditions prescribed under Para 6A of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.

Accordingly, the Commission granted TVK recognition as a state party in Tamil Nadu as well as in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Under the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, a political party can qualify for recognition as a state party by fulfilling any of the prescribed conditions relating to vote share and seats won in Assembly or Lok Sabha elections.

One of the key criteria is securing at least six per cent of the valid votes in the State and winning at least two Assembly seats. Another route is securing at least eight per cent of the valid votes polled in the State.

The ECI also said the ‘Whistle’ symbol had been reserved for TVK in both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, following the party’s request dated July 2, 2026. A formal notification regarding the symbol will be issued separately, it said.