Election King Padmarajan files papers for Dharapuram bypoll

TIRUPPUR: Filing of nomination for the Dharapuram constituency bye-election began on Wednesday. K Padmarajan from Mettur in Salem, popularly referred to as the 'Election King', filed his nomination for the bye-election.

The bye-election for Dharapuram constituency is scheduled for October 6, and the filing of nominations began on Wednesday. The last date for filing nominations is September 16, while scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on September 17. The last day to withdraw nomination papers is September 19.

On Wednesday, the filing of nominations started at 11 am. Returning Officer and Revenue Divisional Officer of Dharapuram, A Felix Raja, received the nominations.

On Day 1, only Padmarajan (65) filed his nomination papers, submitting it at 11.05 am which he considers as auspicious time.

While addressing reporters, Padmarajan said, "I began this journey in 1988 and have continued it to this day. I have so far filed nominations in 255 elections, and this is my 256th nomination. My only aim is to find a place in record books such as the Guinness World Records, Limca Book of Records, Asia Book of Records and Delhi Book of Records."

"I have never had a desire to win an election. My goal is to create a record through continuous efforts and perseverance," he added.

Since Dharapuram is a reserved constituency, there is a possibility that his nomination paper might be rejected, sources said.

Speaking to TNIE, Felix Raja said, "Only one person filed the nomination on the first day. We have instructed him to submit the community certificate. He must submit it, otherwise it will be taken into account during the scrutiny of the nomination papers."

"Surveillance teams, including flying squads, are maintaining round-the-clock monitoring across the constituency to ensure compliance with Model Code of Conduct," the returning officer added.