Fishers, farmers oppose Karaikal port expansion

KARAIKAL: Residents, fishermen and farmers from Karaikal and neighbouring Nagapattinam district opposed the proposed expansion of the Karaikal port and raised concerns over its impact on their livelihood, health and marine environment. They were taking part in a public hearing held at Thirumalairayan Pattinam on Wednesday in which over 500 people participated.
The public hearing was conducted by the district administration and the Puducherry government’s Environment Department in the presence of Collector Ishita Rathi. Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd (KPPL), part of Adani Ports and Logistics, has proposed the expansion under its Master Plan Development. According to the proposal, the existing cargo-handling capacity is 21.50 MMTPA, and the proposed expansion would add 78.8 MMTPA, taking the total capacity to 100.3 MMTPA. The Karaikal Port is located south-east of Vanjore village and falls under the Thirumalairayan Pattinam Commune Panchayat in Karaikal.
Kambur Selvaraj, an environmental activist, raised concerns over the proposed dredging, saying 42 million cubic metres of capital dredging and 4.2 million cubic metres of annual maintenance dredging could increase turbidity, disturb marine habitat and affect marine beings.
He also said the proposed reclamation of 137.14 hectares could alter coastal currents, sediment movement, coastal morphology and fish habitats, while the 1.30-km diversion of the Puravadaiyanar River/Creek could affect drainage, water flow, sediment movement and saltwater intrusion.
Fishermen said the expansion could further deplete fish stocks and degrade marine resources, forcing them to venture farther into the sea in search of fish, affecting their livelihood. Residents expressed concern that the expansion could further affect fishing communities through restricted sea access, reduced catch and income, and impacts on beaches, landing centres and fishing grounds.
P Kaliammal of AIADMK attributed pollution in ponds and other water resources to coal dust reportedly from the port. She also claimed that the project could have impacts on Olive Ridley turtles as the Karaikal shorelines serve as a nesting site for them. Kaliammal alleged that residents of villages near the port were not being given employment opportunities, except for jobs as sweepers.
Bilal, another activist, attributed the reported sea erosion along Karaikal fishing villages to the existing port. The existing port covers 243 hectares, along with a 6.07-hectare railway corridor that is entirely in the possession of KPPL.
The existing port handles coal and various other materials imported from different countries, which are transported to various destinations by road and rail.
“The port’s operations have caused health problems, including breathing difficulties from coal dust pollution. Young deaths due to such illness are rising in numbers as opposed to old age deaths,” said Abdul Rahman of Keelavanjur.