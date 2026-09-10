Fishers, farmers oppose Karaikal port expansion

KARAIKAL: Residents, fishermen and farmers from Karaikal and neighbouring Nagapattinam district opposed the proposed expansion of the Karaikal port and raised concerns over its impact on their livelihood, health and marine environment. They were taking part in a public hearing held at Thirumalairayan Pattinam on Wednesday in which over 500 people participated.

The public hearing was conducted by the district administration and the Puducherry government’s Environment Department in the presence of Collector Ishita Rathi. Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd (KPPL), part of Adani Ports and Logistics, has proposed the expansion under its Master Plan Development. According to the proposal, the existing cargo-handling capacity is 21.50 MMTPA, and the proposed expansion would add 78.8 MMTPA, taking the total capacity to 100.3 MMTPA. The Karaikal Port is located south-east of Vanjore village and falls under the Thirumalairayan Pattinam Commune Panchayat in Karaikal.

Kambur Selvaraj, an environmental activist, raised concerns over the proposed dredging, saying 42 million cubic metres of capital dredging and 4.2 million cubic metres of annual maintenance dredging could increase turbidity, disturb marine habitat and affect marine beings.

He also said the proposed reclamation of 137.14 hectares could alter coastal currents, sediment movement, coastal morphology and fish habitats, while the 1.30-km diversion of the Puravadaiyanar River/Creek could affect drainage, water flow, sediment movement and saltwater intrusion.

Fishermen said the expansion could further deplete fish stocks and degrade marine resources, forcing them to venture farther into the sea in search of fish, affecting their livelihood. Residents expressed concern that the expansion could further affect fishing communities through restricted sea access, reduced catch and income, and impacts on beaches, landing centres and fishing grounds.