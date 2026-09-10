Gold-ring scheme launch deferred due to Vijay’s UK tour

CHENNAI: The TVK government has postponed its flagship ‘Thaimaaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam’, a scheme under which gold ring weighing one gram will be provided to newborns in government hospitals, due to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s scheduled visit to the United Kingdom. The scheme was scheduled to be launched on September 15, on the birth anniversary of former chief minister CN Annadurai.

Confirming the postponment, Health Minister KG Arunraj on Wednesday said no compromise will be made in the quality of the gold provided under the scheme. “It will be 916 hallmark gold, and the people need not worry about the quality. Babies born from June 22, 2026, will benefit from the scheme,” he said.

The health minister also expanded ‘Nalam AI’ initiative of doctors appointment booking facility to all the departments in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Earlier the facility was available only at the Thoracic Medicine department in the hospital. Speaking to reporters after launching 60 slide CT scans among other facilities, Arunraj said a bone marrow registry will be introduced in the hospital.

He said the government also will raise awareness on salt intake. “Per day, 5 grams of salt intake is sufficient, but many exceed this limit. With reducing salt, stroke, heart problems can be reduced. It is the cheap and best intervention. The government will also conduct a study to see if low sodium salt has health benefits,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources in the School Education and Social Welfare department said there is no change in the schedule for the expansion of the Kamarajar Morning Breakfast Scheme, which is set to take place on September 17, Periyar EV Ramasamy’s birth anniversary. The scheme will be expanded to cover students in classes 6 to 8 in government and government aided schools, benefitting around 14 lakh students.