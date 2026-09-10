Govt doctors claim norms flouted in appointment process of DME

CHENNAI: The Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA) has objected to the state government expanding the panel of candidates being considered for the post of Director of Medical Education and Research (DME&R), alleging the selection process has deviated from the established norms.

SDPGA state general secretary Dr A Ramalingam said an initial panel prepared with March 15 as the crucial date for determining eligibility contained five deans. Among them was Dr A Aravind, dean of Government Stanley Medical College, whom the association said is the senior-most eligible candidate.

The association said the original panel of five was in line with the norm of considering five eligible candidates for a single head of department-level vacancy. It alleged the government further expanded the panel to around 10 candidates and conducted interviews, and questioned the basis for adding names after the original panel had been prepared.

SDPGA state president Dr P Saminathan also objected to the inclusion of a retired additional director from the Directorate of Medical Education and Research on the interview committee. The association demanded the government adhere to the original panel and follow the prescribed procedure in making the appointment.