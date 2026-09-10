Hasten works for Bharathipuram - Vemmampatti railway over bridge

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Bharathipuram are extremely distressed by the slow pace of construction of the railway overbridge connecting Bharathipuram and Vennamaptti. The muddy roads and mud piled up in the area are causing severe traffic concerns and sanitation issues, according to residents.

Last year, the Dharmapuri Municipality staff inaugurated the construction of the Bharathipuram-Vennamapatti railway overbridge project, costing Rs 36.15 crore. The state highways department oversees the construction and has raised over 13 pillars. However, after constructing the pillars, work has halted for the past three months, greatly irking the residents of Ward 31 (in Bharathipuram).

Residents stated, "The slow pace of the construction has increased traffic constraints, the muddy roads are causing severe dust storms in the area, the piled up mud is blocking the drainage."

Commenting on the situation here, B Selvaganapathi from Bharathipuram said, "For the past three months, the work has not been progressing. A few weeks ago, a pillar was constructed and a portion of the road was dug up. But as soon as the work started, it got halted due to unknown reasons. Furthermore, traffic constraints have increased. Ward 33 has over 2,800 homes and the narrow roads cannot accommodate the traffic caused by trucks transporting rice to ration shops from the Tamil Nadu Warehouse Corporation building. So we urge the municipality and the highways department to hasten the construction."