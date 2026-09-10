Tamil Nadu

History-sheeter shot in leg for ‘attack’ on cop amid escape bid

The SI then opened fire in self-defence, injuring Raja on his right ankle. He was subsequently arrested.
According to sources, intelligence inputs indicated that the history-sheeter Chikkananpatti K Raja (57) was hiding at his sister’s house near Batlagundu.
According to sources, intelligence inputs indicated that the history-sheeter Chikkananpatti K Raja (57) was hiding at his sister’s house near Batlagundu. Photo \ special arrangement
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

DINDGUL: A 32-year-old sub-inspector attached to a special police team opened fire at a murder suspect, injuring him in the leg, after the latter allegedly attacked the officer with an aruval and attempted to escape at Batlagundu in Dindigul on Wednesday.

According to sources, intelligence inputs indicated that the history-sheeter Chikkananpatti K Raja (57) was hiding at his sister’s house near Batlagundu.

A special police team led by Sub-Inspector K Arun Prasad then went to the spot to arrest him. The team asked Raja to surrender, but he allegedly argued with the personnel and suddenly attacked Prasad with an aruval before attempting to flee.

'The SI then opened fire in self-defence, injuring Raja on his right ankle. He was subsequently arrested.


Raja was admitted to the Government Dindigul Medical College Hospital, while Prasad is undergoing treatment at the Batlagundu government hospital.

Gun fire
Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Police
history-sheeter

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