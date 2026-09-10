Kin of Madurai boy who drowned refuse body, demand CB-CID probe

MADURAI: Members of the Tamilselvan Neethikaana Kootiyakam and family members of a 16-year-old boy staged a protest near the Madurai collectorate on Wednesday, demanding that the investigation into his death be transferred to the CB-CID, alleging that the city police inquiry was unsatisfactory.

According to Koodal Pudur police, K Tamilselvan of Koodal Nagar went missing around 12:30 pm on September 6, and his body was found the following day in a kanmoi at JJ Nagar.

Tamilselvan’s mother, K Yogalakshmi (41), said her son had informed her that he was going out to play. She alleged that while Tamilselvan was missing, she received calls from the family members of an intermediate caste girl in whom he was interested. Yogalakshmi said she had earlier considered it to be merely an infatuation and had warned her son accordingly.

“After his death, I began suspecting the circumstances under which the girl’s father, Duraipandian, had called me. I also came to know from my son’s friends that Tamilselvan had allegedly been threatened and assaulted by him on several occasions,” she alleged.

She further said the boys who had gone to bathe with Tamilselvan and one of his schoolmates had told the family that two other boys were present at the spot.

The police have failed to identify and inquire with those two boys. I suspect that they may have assaulted my son to death. Whether they were directly involved or whether the five boys were involved, the truth must be brought out, Yogalakshmi said.