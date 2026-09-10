Madras University turns to social media to preserve its past

CHENNAI: The University of Madras is turning to social media not just to tell its story, but to preserve it through the voices of those who lived it. As part of its social media debut after 170 years of existence, the university plans to record and share the experiences and memories of its octogenarian and nonagenarian former employees, creating a digital archive of the institution’s past while reconnecting younger generations with its rich legacy.

The university officially entered the social media space on Wednesday with accounts on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X. A dedicated team of faculty members and students has been formed to manage the platforms and showcase the university’s history, architecture, culture, achievements and day-to-day activities.

The university has identified more than 30 former teaching and non-teaching staff members in their 80s and 90s from its pensioners’ list. The team plans to interview them about their years at the university and document their memories of a bygone era.

“These interviews will create a sense of nostalgia and also build an archive for us about the yesteryears of the university,” registrar Rita John said. The interviews will be published on the university’s social media platforms.

The university is also inviting former students, staff and well-wishers to share photographs, documents and other memorabilia connected with the institution. Such material could help build a larger digital collection reflecting the university’s journey over the decades.

Founded in 1857, the University of Madras has played a significant role in the educational, social and political history of Tamil Nadu. Its alumni include former Presidents of India, Nobel laureates, scientists, writers and other prominent personalities. Yet, university officials feel that much of this legacy has faded from public memory.

“For so many years, it seems people have forgotten the contribution and significance of the university. All that they talk about now is the financial crisis, faculty shortage and other problems,” John said.