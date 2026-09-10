Minister Vijay Balaji inaugurates renovated hostel, veterinary dispensary in Vellore

VELLORE: Textiles Minister Vijay Balaji on Wednesday inaugurated a renovated students’ hostel at the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Abdullapuram, which was upgraded at a cost of Rs 1.33 crore.

At an event held at the ITI, Balaji also unveiled foundation stones commemorating eight completed works worth Rs 3.26 crore in Anaicut, Kaniyambadi and Vellore panchayat unions.

Later, the minister inaugurated a newly constructed veterinary dispensary building at Erikkuthi village in Pernambat taluk. The building was constructed under the NABARD scheme at a cost of Rs 65 lakh.

He also unveiled foundation stones for new panchayat union office buildings at Rajakkal, Sendathur, Aravadla and Kothur village panchayats in Pernambat panchayat union. The buildings are being constructed at a total cost of Rs 1.31 crore.

Balaji also unveiled foundation stones commemorating 11 completed development works worth Rs 1.83 crore in Gudiyatham and Katpadi panchayat unions.

Later, he chaired a review meeting with officials at the Tourist Bungalow to assess various development works being implemented in the district. He also inspected the newly constructed 250-bed government hostel at Perumugai, built at a cost of Rs 45.91 crore.