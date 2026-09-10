Motorists flag cracks, potholes, damaged joints on Thennur RoB

TIRUCHY: Widening cracks, multiple potholes, damaged expansion joints and tress sprouting out of cracks along the sides of the Thennur road overbridge have come as a cause for concern for commuters. Alleging poor maintenance, road users and activists have urged the authorities to immediately carry out safety inspection and repair.

Built in 1998-99, the 800-metre-long bridge is an important structure connecting Thennur with Thillai Nagar, Sastri Road, Gandhi Market and Main Guard Gate. The bridge has three arms leading towards Thennur, Marakkadai and Madurai Road and is used by a large number of vehicles every day. Regular road users said the gaps between concrete decks have widened at several places, and cracks have appeared on different portions of the structure. The expansion joints, which provide a smooth connection between two sections of the bridge, have also deteriorated. Motorists complained of severe jolts and immense discomfort while manoeuvring the potholes and damaged surface.

C Madhan, a resident of Palakkarai said, “We have seen repair works being carried out on the bridge several times. However, the problems keep coming back. Quick-fixes like temporary patchwork should be avoided. With the Maris Road bridge closed, more vehicles are using this structure. Two-wheeler riders, the elderly and farmers who carry their produce find it extremely difficult to use this structure and often complain of aggravating back issues.” Residents expressed serious concern over trees growing out of cracks affecting the stability of the structure.