NGT pulls up CCMC over waste management lapses at Vellalore dumpyard

COIMBATORE: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has flagged major shortcomings in solid waste management at the Vellalore dump yard, observing that the system in Coimbatore is "far from satisfactory". The findings have prompted renewed concern from the Kurichi-Vellalore Pollution Prevention Action Committee, which highlighted the observations.

K S Mohan, secretary of the committee, said the NGT's September 2 order, based on a technical report of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), had brought several deficiencies at the facility to light. The CPCB had conducted a joint inspection with the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB).

The 100 wards in the five zones of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) generate around 1,293 tonnes of solid waste daily, with 91-95% reportedly segregated at source. Despite this, the CPCB inspection found substantial gaps in processing capacity and efficiency.

Of the 36 micro composting centres inspected, only 10 were functional. Their operational capacity was between 32.2 and 36 tonnes per day, while compost recovery was around five tonnes. The processing efficiency was just 14.7%.

The Windrow Composting Plant was also found wanting, with the available area 73% below the requirement prescribed under CPCB guidelines. Although around 460 tonnes of wet waste was processed, only about 60 tonnes of compost was produced, resulting in an efficiency of less than 12%.