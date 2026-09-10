Officials hold inquiry at school after class III girl’s video complaint goes viral

TENKASI: A video in which a class III girl complained she was removed from the government-aided primary school in Idaikal village made officials of the school education department and Childline rush to the school and hold an inquiry on Wednesday.

In the post, the girl stated that she was removed by the school stating she was not good in academics. The girl’s video went viral and drew the attention of people from all sections to her social media account, which has 80,000 followers, and is handled by her parents.

The girl’s mother Selvarani filed a complaint with the Elathur police seeking action against the school correspondent, headmistress and teacher. In her complaint, she also alleged that her daughter faced caste-based discrimination at school.

When contacted by TNIE, officials who conducted the inquiry said the girl can continue in the same school or shift to other school on Thursday. Further, they denied the mother’s claim that the school had issued a transfer certificate. “The parents asked for TC, but the correspondent requested a letter from them. However, the parents were not ready to give a letter. Instead, they submitted a letter demanding the money the girl saved under the school’s savings scheme,” they said.

“The parents made reels of the girl and her sister using film songs, the lyrics of some which were raunchy. We will give counselling to the parents against using children for such activities,” an official added.