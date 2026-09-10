Saibaba Colony flyover service road works remain incomplete despite deadline

COIMBATORE: The service road works beneath the newly opened Saibaba Colony flyover remain incomplete even after the August 31 deadline, with delays in shifting underground utilities emerging as one of the major hurdles.

Officials said the delay in shifting pipelines and other utilities by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) and TNEB has affected the progress of the remaining works. Lack of coordination between the highways department, civic body and other agencies has also contributed to the delay, they said.

The 1.2-km flyover, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 71.05 crore, was inaugurated for traffic on July 20, nearly two years after construction began. The structure connects Alagesan Road with Eru Company Junction on Mettupalayam Road and is expected to ease traffic congestion at the busy Saibaba Colony junction, particularly for vehicles travelling towards Sivananda Colony Road and NSR Road.

However, motorists continue to face inconvenience beneath the flyover as the service road is yet to be paved. Officials are still carrying out pipeline shifting and installation work before the road can be completed. A few days ago, a government bus carrying passengers got stuck on the dilapidated road where the officials dug out a portion for pipeline installation works.