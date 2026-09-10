Special teams formed to take action against illegal water connection in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: Special teams were constituted to take action against illegal water tapping in Krishnagiri district across 10 blocks and works worth Rs 12.58 crore were initiated to solve the water crisis in the district.

Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar told TNIE, " Krishnagiri is among the 12 districts severely affected by El Nino in Tamil Nadu. We are taking efforts to reduce water shortage and taking steps to provide necessary drinking water to the people. Special teams were formed last month to take action against illegal water tapping. Teams led by two assistant directors (panchayat) are checking and disconnecting illegal water connections in 333 village panchayats in the district. Apart from this, urban local bodies are also checking for violations. Similarly, teams led by TWAD Board executive engineers are checking and rectifying the issues in the Hogenakkal drinking water project."

He further pointed out, "Since last month, over 240 illegal water connections were identified and disconnected in village panchayats across 10 blocks. Apart from this, TWAD teams disconnected illegal connections in around 20 places in the district. People should use water judiciously and should not create law and order issues by illegally tapping water connections."