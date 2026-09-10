Tamil Nadu: Speaker Prabhakar emerges as a defining figure in TVK govt’s 1st budget session

CHENNAI: The TVK government has emerged successfully from its first full-fledged test of legislative functioning, with Speaker J C D Prabhakar’s impartial and liberal conduct of the proceedings emerging as one of the defining features of the first Budget session of the 17th TN Assembly, although there are criticisms about the remarks made by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, certain ministers and TVK MLAs.

In a relatively short span of time, Prabhakar has earned appreciation from Opposition parties for his conduct in the Chair, while his timely interventions and firm handling of the proceedings helped offset, to an extent, the inexperience of a House largely dominated by fresh MLAs and ministers unfamiliar with legislative procedures and conventions.

Though he was criticised for accepting the resignation of a few AIADMK MLAs “quickly” in May, his way of conducting the House won praise from leaders of political parties both inside and outside the Assembly, including former chief minister M K Stalin. This was, to an extent, marred by the en masse eviction of DMK MLAs on the concluding day. The Speaker said he had no other option but to take this action.

One of the most striking features of the session was Speaker Prabhakar’s effort to establish the principle that the Assembly should function as a debating institution and not merely as an instrument for transacting government business. He provided considerable opportunities to members across parties to raise constituency issues, question the government and participate in debates.

The Speaker’s liberal approach and the extensive business taken up made for long sittings, often lasting around 10 hours. This has also raised expectations that the TVK government will fulfil its electoral promise of keeping the Assembly in session for 100 days a year from 2027.

The session also established that the Assembly is likely to become the principal arena for the emerging political contest between CM Vijay and Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin. The law-and-order debate was an early indication of this. Udhayanidhi mounted a strong attack on the government over crime and law-and-order issues, while Vijay responded forcefully.