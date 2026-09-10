Tamil Nadu youth's body exhumed 11 months after death for postmortem

TIRUPATTUR: The body of a 21-year-old youth, who died in a motorcycle accident near Ambur 11 months ago, was exhumed from a burial ground on Wednesday for a postmortem examination following the registration of an FIR earlier this year.

According to police, Kelvin Kumar of Ambedkar Nagar in Thuthipattu panchayat died in October last year after the motorcycle on which he was travelling as a pillion rider skidded. His friend was riding the motorcycle. Kelvin sustained injuries, lost consciousness and died while being taken to hospital.

His family subsequently buried the body at the Ambedkar Nagar burial ground without informing the police.

Kelvin had been studying nursing at a private college in Salem. His parents approached the college to collect the remaining fees. The college authorities asked them to submit an FIR copy, death certificate and postmortem report to complete the formalities.

Following this, the family lodged a complaint at Umarabad police station earlier this year, based on which an FIR was registered. The postmortem was delayed due to the Assembly election.

On Wednesday, officials finally exhumed the body in the presence of the Ambur tahsildar, Umarabad police personnel and a medical team from the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital. The body was subsequently taken for postmortem examination.

Police said further investigation is under way.