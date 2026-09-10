Thirumavalavan slams Vijay’s ‘jaw’ gesture; DMK to stage protests on Sept 12

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Wednesday criticised Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over his body language during his reply to the debate on demands for grants for the police department in the Assembly. He said such gestures are “against human dignity” and urged the CM to exercise greater restraint.

In a social media statement, Thirumavalavan said there had been strong criticism that Vijay’s body language during his reply was intended to mock DMK president and former CM MK Stalin, though the CM had clarified on Tuesday that there was no ulterior motive.

“Political criticism of an individual is different from criticism that hurts a person’s self-respect,” Thirumavalavan said, adding that it was unacceptable to adopt an approach that hurts the dignity of even an ordinary person.

The VCK leader further criticised the remarks made by the Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar during a discussion on the previous day over the removal of certain portions of the CM’s speech from the Assembly records.