Three GHs to serve as nodal centres for Thaimaman scheme

TIRUCHY: Three government hospitals –Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), Srirangam Government Hospital and Manapparai Government Hospital–will function as nodal centres for the Tamil Nadu government’s Thaimaman Thanga Modhira Thittam.

The three hospitals will serve as central points for managing the rings and coordinating their distribution to beneficiaries from different parts of the district. Civil works are under way to create facilities for securely storing the rings.

The scheme provides a one-gram gold ring to babies born in government hospitals and Primary Health Centres in Tamil Nadu on or after June 22, 2026.

According to a Health Department official, more than 5,000 births have been recorded in government health facilities in Tiruchy from June 22.

The current plan is for the rings to be distributed through PHCs, based on the place where the child is born. Thus, a beneficiary from an area covered by a particular PHC is expected to receive the ring through that health facility, rather than having to travel to one of the three storage centres.

The exact distribution schedule and procedure will be finalised by the Health Department.

The three government hospitals will primarily support the back-end of the process by securely storing the rings and making them available for distribution as and when required.

Administrations at MGMGH, Srirangam and Manapparai hospitals will oversee the arrangements at their respective centres, including storage, security, records and coordination with the PHCs. The decentralised system is expected to make distribution easier for beneficiaries while allowing the department to monitor the movement and delivery of the rings across the district.