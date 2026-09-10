TN gives in-principle nod for Assembly and secretariat complex, forms 3 panels

CHENNAI: Giving effect to the announcement made by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay that a new assembly-cum-secretariat complex would be established at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore, the Tamil Nadu government has given its “in-principle” approval for the project and constituted three committees to expedite the planning and design of the proposed complex in Chennai (Foreshore Estate).
According to a government order (GO) dated September 8 issued by the Public (Buildings) Department, the first committee will be responsible for calling for an Expression of Interest (EoI) and finalising the architectural consultancy firm.
The second will finalise the building drawings and designs at the preliminary design stage, while the third will finalise the building drawings and designs at the final design stage. The government has directed the Public Works Department to submit the detailed project report (DPR), along with the estimates, within three months.
The government has identified 25.55 acres of land in Mylapore town for the project. Of this, 22.89 acres is with the Tamil Nadu Housing Board, 0.93 acres with the Greater Chennai Corporation, and 1.73 acres with the Revenue Department, according to the GO.
Opposition to project
Talking to TNIE, Kabadi Maran, president of Tamil Nadu Meenava Makkal Munnetra Sangam, strongly opposed the new secretariat project “since it would affect the fishers living in nine fishermen habitats around Foreshore Estate”.
Maran said the nine habitats lie within one-kilometre radius of the proposed site. Mullikuppam and Srinivasapuram are to the south, while Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Bhavani Kuppam, Irudhayapuram, Selvarajpuram, Dooming Kuppam, Nochi Nagar and Nochikuppam are to the north. Residents fear that the project would seriously disrupt their traditional livelihood, he added.
He said heavy student movement during weekday mornings and evenings has already led to Santhome High Road and Beach Loop Road (near the proposed site) being made one-way roads. And a major government complex in the area would further aggravate traffic congestion, he added.
A consultation meeting of fishing community organisations will be held at Srinivasapuram on September 15. “If the government refuses to reconsider its decision, we will decide on a series of protests,” Maran said.
Meanwhile, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, in a statement, said the CM should, with a long-term vision, initiate preparations to establish an integrated administrative city outside Chennai, spread across at least 500 acres to 1,000 acres.