TN gives in-principle nod for Assembly and secretariat complex, forms 3 panels

CHENNAI: Giving effect to the announcement made by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay that a new assembly-cum-secretariat complex would be established at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore, the Tamil Nadu government has given its “in-principle” approval for the project and constituted three committees to expedite the planning and design of the proposed complex in Chennai (Foreshore Estate).

According to a government order (GO) dated September 8 issued by the Public (Buildings) Department, the first committee will be responsible for calling for an Expression of Interest (EoI) and finalising the architectural consultancy firm.

The second will finalise the building drawings and designs at the preliminary design stage, while the third will finalise the building drawings and designs at the final design stage. The government has directed the Public Works Department to submit the detailed project report (DPR), along with the estimates, within three months.

The government has identified 25.55 acres of land in Mylapore town for the project. Of this, 22.89 acres is with the Tamil Nadu Housing Board, 0.93 acres with the Greater Chennai Corporation, and 1.73 acres with the Revenue Department, according to the GO.