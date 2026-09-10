TVK clears test, Speaker wins praise for fair play

CHENNAI: The TVK government has emerged successfully from its first full-fledged test of legislative functioning, with Speaker J C D Prabhakar’s impartial and liberal conduct of the proceedings emerging as one of the defining features of the first Budget session of the 17th TN Assembly, although there are criticisms about the remarks made by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, certain ministers and TVK MLAs.

In a relatively short span of time, Prabhakar has earned appreciation from Opposition parties for his conduct in the Chair, while his timely interventions and firm handling of the proceedings helped offset, to an extent, the inexperience of a House largely dominated by fresh MLAs and ministers unfamiliar with legislative procedures and conventions.

Though he was criticised for accepting the resignation of a few AIADMK MLAs “quickly” in May, his way of conducting the House won praise from leaders of political parties both inside and outside the Assembly including from former chief minister M K Stalin. This was, to an extent, marred by the en masse eviction of DMK MLAs on the concluding day. The Speaker said he had no other option but to take this action.