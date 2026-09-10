TVK fields two AIADMK turncoats for Tamil Nadu bypolls in Madurantakam, Dharapuram

TVK chief C Joseph Vijay on Thursday announced the party’s candidates for the October 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly bypolls in the reserved constituencies of Madurantakam and Dharapuram.

The bypolls in the two SC-reserved constituencies will be contested under the banner of the “Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance”.

According to an official press release issued by the party, former AIADMK MLA and TVK deputy general secretary K Maragatham Kumaravel will contest from Madurantakam (SC), while former AIADMK MLA P Sathyabama, who is currently the TVK’s Tiruppur south-east district secretary, will contest from Dharapuram (SC).

Both Kumaravel and Sathyabama had won from the respective constituencies as AIADMK candidates in the April 23 polls, before resigning as legislators and joining the ruling TVK later.

Both constituencies fell vacant after Kumaravel and Sathyabama resigned.

This will be the first electoral battle in the state after C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) formed its maiden government with the help of allies after winning the April 23 Assembly polls.

TVK sources said that by re-nominating the duo under the TVK banner, the ruling party aims to leverage their existing local support bases in these reserved seats to consolidate its authority following its government formation.

Vijay, in a statement, said that the bypolls in both reserved segments will be contested under the banner of the "Secular Social Justice Victory Front," as the bloc has been named following a meeting of its leaders on Wednesday. Its constituents include the Congress and MDMK.

The DMK has fielded advocates I Parandaman, also a former MLA from Madurantakam and S Suganya for Dharapuram.