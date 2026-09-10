Water scarcity forces tribal women to walk 15-20 km a day in Vellore

VELLORE: For Venda*, a tribal woman from Nachimedu hamlet in Vellore’s Peenjamandai panchayat, the day begins at 5 am. As dawn breaks over the hills, she picks up her pots and walks 2.5 km to a nearby riverside to fetch water.

She cannot leave any earlier as the bushy path is considered unsafe. So, she walks with four or five other women from the hamlet. Each woman fills their own pots with around 10-15 litres of water, places them on their heads and walks the 2.5 km back home, with the group making the journey together.

The uneven trail, marked by several ups and downs, makes the journey even more strenuous. By the time they reach home, their bodies ache, but there is little time to rest. They have to cook and get their children ready for school.

Nachimedu has more than 50 families and around 200 residents, most of them belonging to the Hindu Malayali tribal community. Women make three or four such trips every day, covering nearly 15-20 km to fetch about 30-40 litres of water, which is still inadequate for a family’s needs. As a result, residents sometimes have to put off bathing and washing.

“Carrying heavy pots along that path tires us out, and most of us suffer from severe back and body pain,” said Venda. Elderly women find the journey particularly difficult and often depend on neighbours to help carry water, she added.