33 illegal cottages, hotels and lodges sealed in TN's Udhagamandalam

NILGIRIS: Officials of the Udhagamandalam Municipality have sealed 33 illegal cottages, hotels and lodges in the town within four days, following the Madras High Court's directions to act against buildings constructed in violation of planning and building regulations.

Sources said the enforcement team, led by Udhagamandalam Municipality Commissioner S Parthasarathy and Town Planning Inspector M Mahendra Kumar, has issued notices to around 830 properties identified as unauthorised constructions or buildings that have been put to commercial use without the required approvals.

According to Commissioner Parthasarathy, building regulations permit construction only up to ground plus one floor across the Nilgiris district.

"Udhagamandalam is an environmentally sensitive area and is also prone to earthquakes. The HC has initiated action against illegal buildings, particularly those where residential structures were approved as houses but later converted into lodges and cottages for commercial purposes," he said.

He added that notices had also been served to owners who had constructed ground plus two or three floors despite obtaining approval only for ground plus one floor.

The commissioner said owners whose properties had been sealed could approach the secretary of the municipal administration and water supply department in Chennai and apply for the necessary approvals to have the seals removed.