CM Vijay to flag off actor Ajith's race at Silverstone during UK visit

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay left Chennai on Thursday night for a week-long visit to the United Kingdom to attract fresh investments and strengthen the presence of British companies in the state, besides exploring global best practices for the proposed Motor Sports City. The Chief Minister-led delegation is scheduled to return on September 17.

The visit, Vijay’s first foreign visit after assuming the office of chief minister, will also have a sports and automotive industry component, as he plans to visit the renowned Silverstone Motor Racing Circuit. Meanwhile, the Michelin Le Mans Cup, in its official social media post, said the chief minister will be waving the ceremonial green flag to start the Michelin Le Mans Cup’s Silverstone round in the UK on Saturday.

“The Indian actor and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu will be joining us to support our Indian drivers in the UK and officially start the #SilverstoneRound in front of the 44-car grid,” the post said. The CM’s appearance is particularly significant as actor Ajith Kumar is participating in the endurance racing championship, driving for Ajith RedAnt by Virage.

The state government has said the visit would help Tamil Nadu study international best practices in circuit design, safety systems and the operation of motor sports facilities on an efficient and commercially sustainable basis. Vijay had announced under Rule 110 in the State Assembly that a world-class Motor Sports City would be established in Tamil Nadu, building on the State’s existing automotive and electric vehicle manufacturing ecosystem.