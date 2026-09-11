Coimbatore daylight robbery: Three arrested for looting Rs 1.06 crore from Hyderabad businessman

COIMBATORE: City police have arrested three persons so far in connection with the major daylight robbery that happened on September 4, when a gang robbed Rs 1.06 crore from a businessman travelling from Hyderabad. A senior police official said two different gangs from Pune and Bengaluru were jointly involved and were randomly targeting people carrying valuables on public transport.

The victim, Dhamam Rangasamy (65), a jewellery trader from Hyderabad who frequently visits Coimbatore for business, alighted from an omni bus at Lakshmi Mills Junction in the city on Friday (September 4) morning.

He was walking towards another vehicle to head to Oppanakkara Street for a jewellery deal when a gang in a car approached him, engaged him in conversation, overpowered him and snatched his bag containing cash and valuables. The victim filed a complaint at the Race Course Police Station. Police immediately formed four special teams, tracked the vehicle using CCTV footage, intercepted the suspects at the Ulundurpet toll plaza and have arrested three suspects so far, including Mukesh Kumar (26) and Ramesh Kumar (25).