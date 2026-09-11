Irular woman’s death: Employer booked under Bonded Labour Act in TN

CHENNAI: The Ponnerikarai police in Kancheepuram district on Thursday invoked section 3(1)(h) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and relevant provisions of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act against Arumugam, the employer, following the death of a pregnant Irular woman and her baby at Vellaicate.

Thenmozhi (44), died while in labour inside a makeshift tarpaulin shed on Tuesday. Her baby, partially delivered, also died. Her husband Anand (45) had alleged that the family had been working as woodcutters for Arumugam for six months after taking an advance of Rs 20,000.

According to Anand’s complaint, the family was staying in a shed provided by Arumugam while working to repay the advance. He alleged that they were kept as bonded labourers and that Arumugam assaulted him when he sought money to buy rice for his pregnant wife. He also alleged that Arumugam denied permission to take Thenmozhi to hospital for a check-up and told him to give her a tablet when she complained of stomach pain.

The RDO inquiry is examining whether Arumugam prevented the family from accessing medical care.

Police sources said they are separately examining whether culpable homicide provisions could be invoked against Anand and his mother for allegedly failing to ensure an institutional delivery.

RDO probes denial of hospital care

An RDO inquiry is examining whether Arumugam prevented the family from accessing medical care. Thenmozhi’s husband on Wednesday said he had sought permission from Arumugam a few weeks earlier to take Thenmozhi to a hospital. Arumugam allegedly told him they could go only after completing their work. He also alleged when he complained about her stomach pain a few days ago, Arumugam told him to give her a tablet for her pain.