Jumbo Baahubali treated for injury in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Forest department staff began medical treatment for Baahubali, a wild elephant injured in an attack by another male elephant in Mettupalayam with medicinal balls. Though locals have named the elephant Baahubali, the Forest Department identify it as elephant MP20T1.

After examining the injury, K Vijayaragavan, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon at the Wildlife Transit and Treatment Centre (WTTC), Pethikuttai, Sirumugai, had suggested painkillers and immunity boosters.

"We crushed the medicines into powder, mixed them with kali, made them into large balls, wrapped them in banana leaves and placed them at locations where the elephant moves. We will continue this treatment in the coming days to improve its health," said a Forest Department official.

"We cannot restrict Baahubali's movement by tranquilising it just to provide treatment. Hence, we have started indirect treatment by placing the medicines in banana leaves," the official added.

According to sources, on September 7, Forest Department staff had noticed an injury on Baahubali's back while attempting to drive it away after it entered Vedar Colony in Odanthurai. Following the information from the field staff, Vijayaragavan observed the elephant when it reached Vachinampalayam on September 8. The treatment commenced on September 9.