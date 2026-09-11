Korea team holds site survey for USD four billion TN shipyard

CHENNAI: South Korea’s HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) is moving ahead with its proposed $4 billion shipbuilding complex in Thoothukudi, with a detailed project report (DPR) being prepared and a talent pipeline being developed, despite an aggressive pitch by Andhra Pradesh to attract the project to Kakinada.

A senior HD KSOE team led by Sunjoon Hong, on a 10-day visit to Tamil Nadu, carried out a detailed site survey at Thoothukudi and held discussions with Industries Minister S Keerthana, additional chief secretary S Vijaykumar, senior officials of the DG of Shipping, and representatives of Guidance Tamil Nadu, SIPCOT, VoC port authority and Thoothukudi administration.

The talks covered government incentive structuring at various stages of the project, DPR status and project timeline. Guidance TN is facilitating discussions between HD KSOE and major Indian steel producers on technical requirements and quality validation.

In parallel, a dedicated talent pipeline is being developed with the TN State Skill Development Mission, covering both blue-collar and white-collar roles, including the possibility of training in Korea followed by deployment at the Thoothukudi shipyard, the industries department spokesperson stated.

In the first week of September, VoC Port issued the work order for a DPR prepared in consultation with HD KSOE. Inception work has now begun at the proposed site.

The state has also floated a request for proposals inviting global consultants to prepare the DPR, bringing international expertise into the planning of the shipyard and the wider maritime manufacturing ecosystem. Together, officials say, the two mark the project’s progression from the MoU stage into detailed technical and project planning.

Engagement between HD Hyundai and the Tamil Nadu government has continued at the highest level.