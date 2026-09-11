Only 9 out of 43 public toilets surveyed ‘reasonably’ clean in Chennai, Dharmapuri

CHENNAI: A field study of public toilets in Chennai and Dharmapuri has found that several government-run facilities lack basic amenities such as water, proper doors, ventilation and regular cleaning, despite toilets being built under various government schemes.

The study, carried out by the Forum for Indian Women Intellect between August 8 and 31, covered 49 toilets including 42 within Greater Chennai Corporation limits and seven in Dharmapuri district.

Of the 43 government-run toilets surveyed, only nine had levels of cleanliness that could be categorised ‘reasonably good’ and basic facilities. All six privately managed toilets surveyed were found to be reasonably clean, though the forum said even these did not fully meet prescribed standards.

The problems recorded included lack of water, absence of sanitation workers, poor ventilation, broken doors and locks, damaged flooring, cobwebs and inadequate cleaning materials. The study said women, senior citizens and persons with disabilities were particularly affected.

Several toilets surveyed in rural Dharmapuri were either unusable or avoided by residents, with many lacking water, electricity, proper doors, separate facilities for men and women, ramps, bins and caretakers.

Poorly maintained toilets were also found in some government and self-financing colleges, where overgrown bushes and unsafe access paths posed additional problems for women students and staff.

Among the better-maintained facilities were toilets at the ICF IT Centre, where an external agency handled upkeep, and those at Annanur railway station, Rajarathinam Stadium and Marina Beach.

P Sivakami, retired IAS officer and founder-president of the forum, told TNIE that allowing companies to adopt, construct or maintain toilets along major transit routes and in urban centres under public-private models, with limited branding opportunities in return.