Over 400 villagers in TN's Palani awaiting patta for 16 years

DINDIGUL: Over 400 economically disadvantaged villagers from Periyammapatti in Palani taluk alleged a prolonged delay in the distribution of land allotted to them, with beneficiaries waiting for pattas for parcels covering nearly 750 acres for several years.
Chinna Ramu, one of the beneficiaries, said, “We are extremely upset over the delay in distribution of the land. Along with several hundred others, I was selected by the revenue department in the 2010s after we submitted petitions seeking land. However, we were informed about our selection only after five years.” He said that when the beneficiaries approached the taluk office in 2021, they were informed that the land parcels had been classified into two categories — irrigated land (Nanjai) and rainfed land (Manavari). Beneficiaries under the irrigated land category were to receive 1.5 acres each, while those under the rainfed category were eligible for two acres.
Uzhavar Pathukappu Sangam secretary R Kalidas said the lands originally belonged to the Zamindar of Neikkarapatti. “Around 2,500 acres of land were classified, of which 1,250 acres were permitted for distribution following land reform movements. The distribution was carried out under the Tamil Nadu Land Reforms (Fixation of Ceiling on Land) Act, 1961, and was implemented in 1971. In the early 1980s, around 500 beneficiaries received pattas for land parcels ranging from 1.5 to two acres,” he said.
Kalidas further said that another 750 acres of land were identified for distribution in 1991. “In the 2000s, a list of around 400 beneficiaries was finalised but later cancelled. Following appeals to the Revenue Department, the government carried out land allocation and subdivision in 2018. The beneficiary list was released in 2022. However, despite the announcement of the beneficiaries, the land has not been distributed so far,” he added.
Sources said a notification for patta distribution was issued under the 1961 Act. The land identified for distribution includes Survey Numbers 330, 323, 328 and 445 in Periyammapatti village; Survey Numbers 220, 229, 264, 261 and 262 in Andipatti village; and Survey Numbers 284 and 286 in Eravimangalam village. Palani Division RDO (in-charge) K Prabhu said the land distribution was pending due to several issues. “The value of the land has increased manifold over the years. Besides, considering the large extent of land involved, any proceedings could pose complications. More importantly, fresh approval from the state government is required due to the large number of beneficiaries. Once orders are received, the land will be distributed to the beneficiaries,” he said.